Reports of life under Taliban rule

Restraint in Kabul, but executions, killings of officials, captured soldiers in other places. Barely any women in Kabul. Residents scared.
Taliban largely showing restraint in #Kabul, which the world is watching closely.
But very different story in other cities/provinces, where there have been summary executions/revenge killings of govt officials, captured soldiers, and civilians affiliated with govt.
— Frud Bezhan فرود بيژن (@FrudBezhan) August 17, 2021
New normal in #Kabul:
Barely any women in the streets. Many of those out are wearing burqas, accompanied by a male relative.
Some parts of the city still eerily quiet. In other areas, bazaars reopening, people out
Many still hiding in their homes, too scared to venture out.
— Frud Bezhan فرود بيژن (@FrudBezhan) August 17, 2021