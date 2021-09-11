Reports of civilian killings by Taliban in Panjshir

The videos of mass killings of civilians in Panjsher by the Taliban are horrific, I watch few but due to graphic nature of the videos, I can't share it here. The world needs to stop the Taliban's mascara in Panjsher. #Afghanistan — Lina Rozbih (@LinaRozbih) September 11, 2021

I am not sorry for sharing the very Raw reality of the ##GENOCIDE happening in #PanjshirValley , and the #HumanitarianCrimes Being Conducted By #Taliban !#Panjshir Stood for Whole Afghanistan, what’s Stopping us from #StandWithPanjshir ? pic.twitter.com/ghP9RNu5Br — Nilofar Ayoubi (@NilofarAyoubi) September 11, 2021

The guy on the video who is being shot by the Taliban in #PanjshirValley, is Gulmir. His family members say, "he was captured by TB 5 days ago & later was shot on the road." They say, "there is a massacre going on in Panjshir."

TB have not yet commented on any of the accusation. pic.twitter.com/ddYIhKmDAG — Natiq Malikzada (@natiqmalikzada) September 11, 2021

پنجشیر جغرافیای بدون معلومات؛ آماج به هویت شماری از کشته شده‌های پنجشیر دست یافت در حالی‌که هیچ اطلاعی از وضعیت در پنجشیر به بیرون داده نشده، انترنت قطع است و به خبرنگاران نیز اجازه ورود داده نمی‌شود، آماج با شماری از خانواده‌های که جوانان شان در پنجشیر کشته شده صحبت کرده است. pic.twitter.com/1C7Zalr0up — Aamaj News (@AamajN) September 11, 2021