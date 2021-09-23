Report: Taliban stealing Hazara lands

#BREAKING: Hazara leader, Mohammad Mohaqiq says, Taliban had forced Hazaras to leave their home in Daikundi. "I was informed that the Taliban had deployed their forces into the Kandir area, ousted Hazaras from their fertile lands & then distributed the lands to their supporters.
— Tajuden Soroush (@TajudenSoroush) September 23, 2021
A letter from the so-called Taliban governor of Daikundi has ordered more than 800 Hazara families to leave their villages & move elsewhere. The Taliban are using a page from the Nazi playbook to exterminate a major ethnic group in Afg. We stand w/ our Hazara sisters & brothers. https://t.co/NvxhdZfrlp
— Ali Maisam Nazary (@alinazary) September 23, 2021