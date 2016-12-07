Report Points To Saudi As Backing ‘Both Sides’

Tolo News: As the country battles a resurgent Taliban, without the assistance of foreign combat troops, one country appears to hold the key to whether Afghanistan can cling to democracy or succumb to the Taliban, that country being Saudi Arabia. According to a New York Times report, Saudi Arabia is backing both sides. It has reportedly backed Islamabad’s promotion of the Taliban and wealthy Saudis are also said to have privately funded the insurgents. Officially however, Saudi Arabia has supported the U.S mission and the Afghan government, the article stated. Click here to read more (external link).