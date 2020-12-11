Report: Afghans Losing Hope For Peace Process Amid Violence 11th December, 2020 · admin 3 Comments AP: Optimism among Afghans regarding the country’s peace process has decreased significantly in the past few months amid a spike in violence, according to a survey released on December 11. Click here to read more (external link). Related UN Backs Afghan Peace Talks In Resolution, Russia Votes ‘No’ Japanese Envoy Stresses on Need for Ceasefire in Afghanistan US Senator Rand Paul blocks defense bill that would delay Trump’s Afghanistan drawdown
================
WHY
WOULDN’T
THEY ?????
=====
===
=
What do you expect ?
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
With all that
confused;
so
called,
“PEACE TALKS”
and
lack
of
basic safety
for
the
regular
folks, across
Afghanistan !!!!!
*
…..AN…..
IMPARTIAL
“INTERNATIONAL PEACE CONFERENCE”,
………………………………
((ON *AFGHANISTAN)),
……………………………….
IS
>>>>>>>>
THE *ONLY
LOGICAL
ROUTE !!!!!
=======•=======================no
=====•
====
==
•
*IT
IS;
ALSO,
>>>>>>>>
THE *ONLY
WAY
TO
LEGITIMIZE
*A
…………………………….
HONORABLY
BINDING. “PEACE AGREEMENT” !
…………………………….
*
.
.>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<
*PEACE AND *RESPECT
====================
=========
=====
.
WILL EVENTUALLY
TRIUMPH !
====================
*
*YES;
GO FOR :
===========
.
*PEACE AND *RESPECT
==================•
==================•
*AND
FOR ALL !
*