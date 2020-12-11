formats

Report: Afghans Losing Hope For Peace Process Amid Violence

AP: Optimism among Afghans regarding the country’s peace process has decreased significantly in the past few months amid a spike in violence, according to a survey released on December 11. Click here to read more (external link).

3 thoughts on “Report: Afghans Losing Hope For Peace Process Amid Violence

  1. ================
    WHY
    WOULDN’T
    THEY ?????
    =====
    ===
    =
    What do you expect ?
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    With all that
    confused;
    so
    called,
    “PEACE TALKS”
    and
    lack
    of
    basic safety
    for
    the
    regular
    folks, across
    Afghanistan !!!!!
    *

    Reply

  2. …..AN…..
    IMPARTIAL
    “INTERNATIONAL PEACE CONFERENCE”,
    ………………………………
    ((ON *AFGHANISTAN)),
    ……………………………….
    IS
    >>>>>>>>
    THE *ONLY
    LOGICAL
    ROUTE !!!!!
    =======•=======================no
    =====•
    ====
    ==

    *IT
    IS;
    ALSO,
    >>>>>>>>
    THE *ONLY
    WAY
    TO
    LEGITIMIZE
    *A
    …………………………….
    HONORABLY
    BINDING. “PEACE AGREEMENT” !
    …………………………….
    *
    .
    .>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<

    *PEACE AND *RESPECT
    ====================
    =========
    =====
    .
    WILL EVENTUALLY
    TRIUMPH !
    ====================
    *

    Reply

