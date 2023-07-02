Removing Women, Girls from Public Life is a Crime Against Humanity: AI

Khaama: The situation of women and girls in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime is deteriorating as women’s voices have been silenced and their dreams shattered, reported Amnesty International. On Saturday, July 1, Amnesty International released a video on Twitter showcasing the desperate situation of Afghan women and girls and stated that “sidelining women and girls” from public life can be considered a crime against humanity, and the ruling regime should be accountable for it. Click here to read more (external link).