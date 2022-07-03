Relief Workers Express Concerns Over Child Casualties After Taliban Take Charge in Balkhab

8am: Relief workers who have voluntarily gone to the remote mountains to help the displaced people of Balkhab for the past four days express their concern over the loss of more children. Those who have visited the Hazar chashma, Dozdan chashma, Sarsalakh, Abqol, Gandaji, Sokhta, Zardsang, Pitab and Pudina villages in the Yekawlang district of central Bamiyan province, say that displaced people in these areas have many problems, including lack of food supplies, shelter, clothes, blankets, and other basic facilities. Click here to read more (external link).