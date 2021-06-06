Qureshi slams Afghan NSA Mohib urges him to ‘reform his conduct’

Ariana: Mohib early last month accused Pakistan, particularly its military, of supporting the Taliban insurgency in Afghanistan and compared Pakistan to a “brothel”. “My blood has been boiling ever since you compared Pakistan to a brothel house. You should be ashamed of yourself and must reform your conduct,” Qureshi said of Mohib on Saturday. “Afghanistan’s national security advisor should review his statement [against Pakistan]; he is creating obstacles in the road towards peace,” Qureshi said. Click here to read more (external link).