1TV: Qatar’s foreign minister said on Friday that there was no tangible progress in Afghan peace talks yet in Doha. “Although the dialogue that the State of Qatar has been engaged in since February 2020 between the Afghans is witnessing some steps forward and others backward, it has not achieved tangible progress yet,” Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani said at Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey. Click here to read more (external link).

