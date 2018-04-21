Qanooni Claims Pakistan Initially Opposed The Ousting Of Taliban

Tolo News: Speaking at an Afghanistan Law and Political Studies Organization gathering in Kabul on Thursday, Qanooni said: “CIA’s site office in Islamabad was coordinating with (Pakistan’s) ISI; this office recommended to the US that any alternative to the Taliban must be a Pashtun-oriented alternative and that the United Front shouldn’t be an alternative to the Taliban at any cost,” said Qanooni. On the nomination of Hamid Karzai as Afghanistan’s president post-Taliban, Qanooni said the US and the international community had already decided on Karzai as new president even before holding the Bonn Conference. Click here to read more (external link).