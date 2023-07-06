Q&A: Nine Out of 10 Afghan Households Lack ‘Adequate’ Food, WFP Top Official Says

VOA: The deputy executive director and chief operating officer for the U.N. World Food Program, Carl Skau, says that Afghanistan is facing a dire humanitarian situation with nine out of 10 Afghan families lacking adequate food and “children and pregnant women are the hardest hit.” In an interview Wednesday with VOA via Skype, Skau said that the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is “dire,” adding that WFP, the world’s largest humanitarian organization, would need $1 billion “to get through” the winter. “We have so far only managed to mobilize some 10% of that,” Skau told Waheed Faizi of VOA’s Afghan Service. Skau, who visited Afghanistan last month, said that one of the main challenges for his organization is to reach the most vulnerable groups, especially women and children, in Afghanistan, adding that the Taliban’s “bans on women working for us are complicating that.” Click here to read more (external link).