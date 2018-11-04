PUC Says War Will Intensify Following Sami ul Haq’s Death

Tolo News: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi told Pakistani journalists the war in Afghanistan will intensify following the death of Sami ul Haq. He said Sami ul Haq has been bestowed a ‘Martyr Title’. “It is a big mistake to say by the death of Maulana Sami ul Haq the war in Afghanistan will end. Oath to God that his martyrdom will intensify this war to the extent that no efforts can stop it,” said Ashrafi. Click here to read more (external link).

Related