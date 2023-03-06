Public Universities Open, Female Students Not Admitted

Tolo News: Universities in the cold areas of the country started classes on Monday with the absence of female students. In December of last year, the Ministry of Higher Education announced that the female students are suspended from going to universities until further notice. The female students meanwhile expressed criticism over the closure of their universities. “15 of Hout (March 6) has been one of the hopeless days, I as an Afghan girl witnessed it as a very bad historic day,” said Sofia, a student. “It even caused us to get depressed and get concerned that we should remain at home,” said Shabana, a student. Click here to read more (external link).

Related