8am: Burqa is neither an Islamic hijab nor part of Afghanistan’s culture. It is a tribal tradition that is forcefully imposed on women in remote areas, particularly in Pashtun-dominated society only. Following the reactions to the Taliban’s compulsory hijab, the Women’s Movement for Justice and Freedom has said that the Taliban have insulted all Muslim women and girls in Afghanistan with their baseless vague religious decrees. Click here to read more (external link).

