8am: Following the protests against the terrorist attack on the “Kaaj Educational Center in west Kabul, Afghan citizens have been staged protests in several cities around the world chanting the slogan “Stop Hazara Genocide”. Hundreds of people on Sunday, October 16 gathered in the cities of Lyon and Lille in France, Strasbourg in Germany, Glasgow in Scotland, Vienna in Austria, Amsterdam in Holland, Seoul in South Korea, Kayseri in Turkey and in America. Click here to read more (external link).