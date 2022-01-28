Progress Made on Talks Over Kabul Airport With Qatar, Turkey

Tolo News: The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation said that the Islamic Emirate has reached an agreement with Qatari and Turkish joint ventures on the details of aviation security, ground services and airspace of the five airports of the country. “The details have been discussed, a series of general decisions have been taken, but the talks are still ongoing and we are moving in a positive direction,” said Imamuddin Ahmadi, spokesman for the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation. Click here to read more (external link).