Prisoner Swap Did Not Take Place: Taliban

Ariana: The Taliban militant group has confirmed that the exchange of Haqqani network prisoners with the two kidnapped professor of American University of Afghanistan (AUAF) did not take place. In a phone call with Ariana News, the group’s spokesman Zabihulla Mjujaheed said, Anas Haqqani, Hafiz Rashid and Mali Khan were expected to be transferred to Qatar and Taliban would hand over AUAF professors to Americans inside Afghanistan but for unknown reasons the swap did not happen. According to the Taliban official, the three top insurgent commanders are still in Bagram Prison. Click here to read more (external link).

