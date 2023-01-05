Prince Harry reveals that he killed 25 people in Afghanistan

The Telegraph (UK): Prince Harry has disclosed that he killed 25 people in his role as an Apache helicopter pilot during his second tour of duty in Afghanistan. In his autobiography, Spare, the Duke of Sussex says he flew on six missions that resulted in “the taking of human lives”, something of which he says he is neither proud nor ashamed. He says that, in the heat of combat, he did not think of the 25 as “people” but instead as “chess pieces” that had been taken off the board. Click here to read more (external link).