formats

Prince Harry ‘blew the Taliban to bits’ as role in Afghanistan is revealed

· 9 Comments

Prince-harry

The Sun (UK): [Harry] is said to have strafed the Taliban with bullets so the Americans could escape and airlift injured troops to safety. John Zanetis, 73, from Indiana, whose son Christopher “Tripp” Zanetis was one of those saved, said: “Prince Harry came in with his protection squadron and blew the enemy to pieces.” Click here to read more (external link).

9 thoughts on “Prince Harry ‘blew the Taliban to bits’ as role in Afghanistan is revealed

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *