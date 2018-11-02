President Ghani Seeks Re-Election ‘To End War’

Tolo News: President Ashraf Ghani has revealed he is seeking re-election next year to “finish the job” of bringing an end to the 17-year war, Bloomberg quoted the president in a report on Thursday. According to Bloomberg report, President Ghani said the Taliban and other terrorist groups are trying “to turn our beautiful country into a breeding ground of violence”. “We have to pursue peace, a lasting, just and sustainable peace,” Ghani said in an interview with Bloomberg. Click here to read more (external link).

Bloomberg Report: Ghani Seeks Re-Election to End War as Taliban Tightens Grip

