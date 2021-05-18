Prayer ceremony for Taliban faction’s deputy held at Herat Grand Mosque

Ariana: A prayer ceremony for Mullah Abdul Manan Niazi, the deputy head of the Taliban splinter group in the western part of the country, was held on Monday at Herat’s Grand Mosque. “If someone is who fights against the government is being killed, we let their families or relatives to burry,” Herat governor Abdul Wahid Qatali said. During the two days of the funeral and mourning ceremony, dozens of his armed supporters and white flags were visible in Herat city – a move that sparked concern among the locals. Click here to read more (external link).