Tolo News: Niaz Mohammad, a farmer in Kandahar province, said that he cultivated poppy plants on 250 acres of land, where dozens of people are working on the farms. “Until our government stops us from cultivating it, we will not stop cultivating poppy. We don’t care about the westerners,” said Niaz Mohammad, a farmer. “It is a good business. A lot of people are working on the farms,” said Zarqawi, a worker. There are children who are working on the farms. Click here to read more (external link).