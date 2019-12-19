Pompeo Hopes Reduced Violence Will Lead to Ceasefire

Tolo News: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a joint news conference in Washington with India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said that he hopes that a reduction of violence in Afghanistan will lead to a ceasefire.” “We are hopeful that all of the relevant political participants in Afghanistan, the Afghan government, non-Afghan government leaders inside of Afghanistan, the Taliban—we’re hopeful they will all conclude that the right answer is a significant reduction in violence, leading to a ceasefire,” Pompeo said. Click here to read more (external link).

