Pompeo Downplays Terrorist Threat in Afghanistan to Justify Speedy Withdrawal

Michael Hughes: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a speech at a virtual think tank event in Washington suggested that the U.S. accomplished its chief objective in Afghanistan because it has decimated al-Qaeda. Pompeo, who certainly has a clear motive for painting a rosy picture, misleads by suggesting al-Qaeda’s strength is reducible to the number of fighters it has inside Afghanistan. Not to mention the fact he mischaracterizes the threat overall by narrowly defining it – because the problem is much bigger than a single jihadi group. Click here to read more.

