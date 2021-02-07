Politicians Claim to Have Seen Draft Outline of Future Govt

Tolo News: Some Afghan politicians have expressed different views about a draft outline of a future government, which they claim to have seen recently. Mohammad Ismail Khan, former mujahideen leader and former minister of energy and water, said the draft includes only the views of the United States and the Taliban; therefore, it is not inclusive for a future setup in the country. Click here to read more (external link).
*Afghanistan
is
an
Islamic country
and
it will always, somehow, stay as it is;
at
its core- you will never be
able
to
isolate those
“finely and critically”
woven
religious and cultural strands and fabrics
across
*Afghanistan.
*
*Just
take
a
quick
look at
the history
of
Afghanistan;
((since the arrival
of
Islam))- numerous invasions
and,
sometimes,
with
even successfully-solid
take overs; but,
then, again and again,
at
the end of all
of
those conflicts, they
all,
((with no exception)),
had
no choice; but,
to
revert it all back
to
stand
on
its firmly-established
core
Islamic values !
*
*Therefore;
give up
on
savageries
and let
its
natural flow
lead
the way !
*