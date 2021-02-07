formats

Politicians Claim to Have Seen Draft Outline of Future Govt

Ismail Khan

Tolo News: Some Afghan politicians have expressed different views about a draft outline of a future government, which they claim to have seen recently. Mohammad Ismail Khan, former mujahideen leader and former minister of energy and water, said the draft includes only the views of the United States and the Taliban; therefore, it is not inclusive for a future setup in the country. Click here to read more (external link).

3 thoughts on “Politicians Claim to Have Seen Draft Outline of Future Govt

  1. *Afghanistan
    is
    an
    Islamic country
    and
    it will always, somehow, stay as it is;
    at
    its core- you will never be
    able
    to
    isolate those
    “finely and critically”
    woven
    religious and cultural strands and fabrics
    across
    *Afghanistan.
    *

    Reply

  2. *Just
    take
    a
    quick
    look at
    the history
    of
    Afghanistan;
    ((since the arrival
    of
    Islam))- numerous invasions
    and,
    sometimes,
    with
    even successfully-solid
    take overs; but,
    then, again and again,
    at
    the end of all
    of
    those conflicts, they
    all,
    ((with no exception)),
    had
    no choice; but,
    to
    revert it all back
    to
    stand
    on
    its firmly-established
    core
    Islamic values !
    *

    Reply

