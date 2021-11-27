PM Akhund: Islamic Emirate Seeks Good Intl Relations With All

Tolo News: The Islamic Emirate Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund’s first public speech was aired on Saturday evening. It was broadcast on public television but with an audio message only. Hassan Akhund covered a range of issues including the Taliban’s fight against the US, the poverty in the country, security issues and Afghanistan’s relations with regional and world countries. Click here to read more (external link).

