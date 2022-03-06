Playing Music Is Fiercely Forbidden: The Taliban Have Imposed New Restrictions on Local Artists in Kapisa

8am: Local artists in Kapisa province have expressed concern about restrictions imposed by local officials in the province, saying that their economic problems and security concerns have multiplied since the fall of the republic. They say their professional lives are under threat. Local artists in Kapisa are asking the authorities to allow them to work again. This is while, officials Vise and Virtue department in Kapisa say that playing music is strongly forbidden by Sharia law and a crime by the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).