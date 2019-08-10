Petraeus Cautions Trump Over Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan

Tolo News: A retired US Army general David Petraeus has suggested that the United States should not abandon Afghanistan as it did Iraq by withdrawing all its troops from the country. In an article published in the Wall Street Journal and co-written by Vance Serchuk, an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, Mr. Petraeus says the history should not be repeated in Afghanistan and that leaders in Washington must proceed with caution. Click here to read more (external link).

