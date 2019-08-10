formats

Petraeus Cautions Trump Over Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan

Tolo News: A retired US Army general David Petraeus has suggested that the United States should not abandon Afghanistan as it did Iraq by withdrawing all its troops from the country. In an article published in the Wall Street Journal and co-written by Vance Serchuk, an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, Mr. Petraeus says the history should not be repeated in Afghanistan and that leaders in Washington must proceed with caution. Click here to read more (external link).

3 thoughts on "Petraeus Cautions Trump Over Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan

  1. This dopehead womanizer
    does not know
    anything
    about
    the
    culture and history
    of
    Afghanistan.
    =========
    =====
    ===
    You are done- pack up and leave !
    ***
    **
    *
    This goofy ass (Petraeus)
    must
    get locked
    for
    military crimes
    on
    local folks
    across
    Afghanistan.

