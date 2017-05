Tolo News: A petition has been filed by families of civil war victims, who have pointed fingers at certain factions, including Gulbuddin Hekmatyar-led Hizb-e-Islami, for their involvement in war crimes and called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague to prosecute offenders. They called on the ICC to launch an investigation into the crimes committed by warring factions during the civil war in the country. Click here to read more (external link).

