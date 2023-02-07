Peshawar Mosque Attack Conspiracy Hatched in Afghanistan: Pakistan

Khaama: The investigation has revealed that the plot to target a heavily protected mosque in the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was hatched in Afghanistan and supported by their intelligence agency, Pakistan’s law enforcement officials said on Tuesday. On January 30, a bomb blast occurred at a mosque in Peshawar during the afternoon players, killing 101 people and injuring more than 200 others. The attacker was in police uniform and riding a motorcycle with a helmet and mask on, entered the high-security zone, officials said. The Peshawar mosque suicide attack plot was developed in Afghanistan and supported by the Kabul-based intelligence agency, officials stated. Click here to read more (external link).