8am: In the past week, suicide attacks claimed the lives of two senior Taliban commanders in Badakhshan province, resulting in the death of 14 people and injuries to 43 others, primarily civilians. These attacks have drawn condemnation from the United States, Iran, and the United Nations, who denounced the deliberate targeting of civilians during a funeral ceremony for a Taliban official in Fayzabad City. However, certain media activists and politicians characterize these events as contributing to the transformation of Badakhshan province into a sanctuary for terrorists. It is important to note that the responsibility for these incidents has been claimed by the ISIS group. Click here to read more (external link).

