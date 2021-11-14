People gather to support NRF all over the world

Protests in Frankfurt Germany in support of the National Resistance Front and its leader @AhmadMassoud01
Thousands of people around the world are protesting today in support of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan.#NRF #freedom #November14 pic.twitter.com/loeQu9RCBu
— Natiq Malikzada (@natiqmalikzada) November 14, 2021
📍London pic.twitter.com/lXDYtIwHDf
— Maryam AhmadShah Massoud (@massoud_maryam) November 14, 2021
Speech by @KhalilaNasri at today’s protest against the Taliban brutality and occupation. The #NRF is fighting for the freedom of an equal and #FreeAfghanistan. @WeAreNRF @AhmadMassoud01 pic.twitter.com/mHjtprP51U
— Tariq Nasri (@TariqNasri2) November 14, 2021
📍HAMBURG
— Maryam AhmadShah Massoud (@massoud_maryam) November 14, 2021
📍FRANKFURT@MashkurKabuli pic.twitter.com/XF5PhPUztu
— Maryam AhmadShah Massoud (@massoud_maryam) November 14, 2021
Protests in Sacramento, California state of US in support of the National Resistance Front and its leader @AhmadMassoud01
Thousands of people around the world are protesting today in support of the NRF 🇦🇫.
Video via Shafiq Nazari
#NRF #freedom #November14 pic.twitter.com/3pCBTQH2FE
— Natiq Malikzada (@natiqmalikzada) November 14, 2021
📍Stockholm pic.twitter.com/yiZXH3VTgl
— Maryam AhmadShah Massoud (@massoud_maryam) November 14, 2021
Protests begin in Munich, Germany in support of the National Resistance and its leader @AhmadMassoud01 #freedom #November14 pic.twitter.com/0c6XKeueh2
— Natiq Malikzada (@natiqmalikzada) November 14, 2021
📍Melbourne pic.twitter.com/1I3c8wDVtK
— Maryam AhmadShah Massoud (@massoud_maryam) November 14, 2021