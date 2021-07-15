Pentagon Chief Says U.S. Mission in Afghanistan ‘Not Over’

Michael Hughes: U.S. Defense Department Secretary Lloyd Austin believes the United States mission is not over in Afghanistan – a declaration that comes with nearly all American troops gone, the Taliban on a rampage, and the U.N. sounding alarms over human rights abuses.

The insurgents over the past few days, with near impunity, have been terrorizing Afghan soldiers and civilians – and well above the average everyday-type terrorizing. The Taliban were caught on video executing 22 Afghan commandos who tried to surrender and have reportedly begun instituting brutal repressive laws in conquered territories, just to name a few recent examples.

