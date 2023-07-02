Pence says Trump administration would have kept U.S. troops in Afghanistan despite withdrawal deal with Taliban

CBS News: “Candidly, it was always my belief that it would be prudent to keep a couple of thousand American forces there to support our efforts against terrorist elements, both in Afghanistan and in the region,” Pence, who is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, told “Face the Nation” in an interview that aired Sunday. Under the terms of the Trump administration’s 2020 agreement with the Taliban, the U.S. agreed to a conditions-based withdrawal of all remaining forces from Afghanistan if the Taliban lived up to its own commitments. The former vice president argued that the Taliban had breached those terms, and thus the U.S. need not honor the deal. Click here to read more (external link).