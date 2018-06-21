Pence Discusses Ceasefire With Ghani, Reinforces US Support for Afghan Govt. – White House

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Sputnik) – Vice President Mike Pence and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani discussed by phone on Thursday the recent ceasefires between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban, including the continued US support for Kabul, the White House said in a press release.

“Vice President Mike Pence spoke with President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan by phone today,” the release said. “The two leaders discussed the security situation in Afghanistan, including the recent ceasefires initiated by the Afghan government and the Taliban.”

Moreover, the release said Pence reinforced the US and international commitment to partner with and support the Afghan government and security forces.

Pence also reiterated the Trump administration’s South Asia strategy, which calls for a negotiated settlement to the conflict in the region, the release said.

The vice president highlighted the importance of holding democratic elections for the long-term stability and effectiveness of the Afghan government, the release added.

On June 12, the Afghan authorities declared a nine-day truce with the Taliban that did not involve the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

Ghani announced on Sunday that the ceasefire would be prolonged for another 10 days, and called on the Taliban to follow suit.

The Taliban’s truce with the government started on Friday and ended on Sunday. The truce did not include foreign troops operating in Afghanistan. According to media reports, the Taliban said it had no plans to extend the ceasefire.