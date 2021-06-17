Past 24 Hours Sees Fighting in 200 Areas in Afghanistan

Tolo News: Statistics by the internal security commission of the Wolesi Jirga indicates that the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANDSF) has engaged with the Taliban in 200 points in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense in a statement said that 148 Taliban fighters have been killed in fighting with Afghan security forces, and more than 160 others were wounded. The Taliban claimed to have killed over 50 security force members and wounded dozens more. Click here to read more (external link).

More Security News