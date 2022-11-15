Pashtunization: Taliban’s PM Office Praises [Kuchi] Nomad’s Support During War Time

8am: Office of the Taliban’s PM wrote in a newsletter on Tuesday, November 15, that the head of the office, Mullah Hassan Akhund, “has appreciated the achievements of the nomads during the Jihad.” He said that the nomads play an important role in strengthening the economy of Afghanistan and promised to solve their problems through the relevant bodies. On the other hand, the Taliban are accused of forcibly evacuating the local residents in a number of provinces and handing over their lands and properties to the nomads after their domination. Click here to read more (external link).