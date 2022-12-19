Pashtunization: Taliban in Sar-E-Pul Forcefully Displace Indigenous Population to Grab Their Lands

8am: Residents of Sar-e-Pul province rallied to protest against what they call land grabbing and forced displacement by the Taliban. Dozens of residents protested in the capital city of Sar-e-Pul province on Monday. A protester told Hasht-e Subh that the Taliban, in an official statement, set a deadline for the people of 8 villages in the center of Sar-e-Pul Province to leave their lands and properties, otherwise, a coercive force will be used against them. These lands mainly belong to the people of Uzbek and Tajik ethnicities in Sar-e-Pul province. Click here to read more (external link).