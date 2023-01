8am: Local sources in Sar-e-Pul province inform about the granting of more than 80 acres of inhabitants’ agricultural land by the Taliban to the tribes native in Maidan Wardak province. Non-Pashtun ethnic groups in general live in the northern parts of the country. Uzbek and Tajik communities live in Sar-e-Pul province, especially in center of the province. Click here to read more (external link).