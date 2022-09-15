Pashtunization: Taliban Allocates on 3020 Acres of Land in Farah to Build Township for Nomads

8am: According to sources, the Taliban has allocated 3,020 acres of land to build a township for the nomads and have started the process of land distribution. In the distribution inauguration ceremony of these lands, the Taliban said that the caretaker government of the Taliban will provide health and educational services to the nomads living in this town too. Recently, there have been reports of relocation of nomadic families in some provinces of the country. Not long ago, in Takhar province, the nomads, with the support of the Taliban, usurped the houses and properties of the natives and have been settled. Click here to read more (external link).