8am: Residents of the districts along the Kokcha River (Dasht Qala, Rustaq, Yengi Qala, Darqad, Chah Aab and Khwaja Bahauddin) in Takhar province report that during the course of the last year, about 700 Kuchi families – Pashtun Nomads – have been settled in Khwaja Bahauddin and Dasht Qala districts. The Taliban have set a deadline of 10 days for the local residents of Lala Guzar village to leave their homes and hand over their lands to these nomads. Click here to read more (external link).