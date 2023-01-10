Pashtunization: Pashtun Nomads have Confiscated 150 Acres of Lands Belonging to Tajik People

8am: As the Taliban continue to rule over the country, some Pashtun nomads [Kuchis], a tribe supported by the Taliban, have started confiscating the property of other tribes in the corners of the country. Following Takhar, Sar-e Pol, Baghlan, and other provinces, people in Badghis are now facing usurpation challenges. The most recent case reveals that the Pashtuns of Jawand district in Badghis have grabbed the lands belonging to Tajiks and divided them among themselves. Unfortunately, despite the complaints lodged by the landowners, the Taliban are unwilling to offer any help. Click here to read more (external link).