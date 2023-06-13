Pashtunization of Badakhshan

8am: According to sources, the Taliban has undertaken multiple objectives by replacing their local forces in Badakhshan province. These objectives include resettling Nomads (Kuchis) in the “Shiveh” areas, exerting control over mineral resources, and suppressing potential opposition within the province. An informed source revealed to Hasht-e Subh Daily, “In addition to these goals, they are relocating their camps to gain forces and sanctuaries. They are also imposing cultural changes on the region, destroying or smuggling historical documents and artifacts. Those who remain in the area naturally form new relationships and alter their ethnic composition. These are their long-term ambitions, and they eliminate anyone who opposes them, attributing it to ISIS. Meanwhile, the Hasht-e Subh Daily has received information from other sources stating that several Taliban intelligence and security officials have recently visited resource-rich areas in Badakhshan province. According to these sources, the officials are seeking to establish their own forces in order to control and exploit underground resources. Click here to read more (external link).

