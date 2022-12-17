Pashtunization: Kuchi Land-Grabbers Speed Up Construction Works on Hazara Settlements in Ghazni’s Jaghatu District

8am: Pashtun Nomads (Kuchis) in Jaghatu district, Ghazni province have accelerated the construction of residential houses in settlements under dispute. This settlement is located in the “Pushte Faqirshah” area, Sarab village, Jaghatu district. Local sources claimed that the sedentary population’s pasture lands have been usurped by nomads thanks to the Taliban’s support. Although locals have asked high-ranking Taliban officials in Ghazni and Kabul to stop the construction works in this vicinity, according to them, no one has paid attention to their call. Click here to read more (external link).