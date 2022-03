Tolo News: A jirga gathering of Pashtuns in Bannu city in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan that was held from 11 to 14 of March, called for Loya Jirga and general elections in Afghanistan to elect a representative government. At this four-day long jirga, participants discussed issues impacting Pashtuns and also the situation in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).