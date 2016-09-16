Parts Of Nangarhar Fall To Daesh Once Again: Residents

Tolo News: A number of tribal elders and residents of Nangarhar said that despite of the ongoing military operations by Afghan security forces, Daesh insurgents have captured parts of the province once again. They said that parts of Achin, Kot and Haska Mina districts have fallen to Daesh after security forces cleared the areas and were shifted to other parts of the province. Click here to read more (external link).
More Security News
You are the one who is wishing to cause an Savage CIVAL war in NANGARHAR province, so you could just watch and applaud the ignition, the destructions and then final subjugations in A
Why are you so wrapped up on DAESH (ISIS) INTERVENTIONS and military Progress in THAT PROVINCE ?????
*****
* TAKE IT EASY !!!!!