formats

Partiality in Aid Allocation by Community Representatives: Women Are Deprived of Receiving Humanitarian Assistance

·

8am: Eligible citizens are voicing their grievances about the distribution process of humanitarian aid. Reports indicate that these organizations have only received five percent of the requested budget for humanitarian assistance from the global community. In addition, the recent statement by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) highlights that the Taliban’s misappropriation of funds is leading to hunger among children, while the Taliban themselves benefit from the humanitarian aid. Click here to read more (external link).

Leave a comment