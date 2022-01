8am: On Thursday, the Taliban’s Department of Information and Culture in Panjshir province announced that the men’s and women’s salons would be separated, adding that playing music at weddings and drinking alcohol in restaurants and hotels in Panjshir would be prevented. Civil activists and residents of Panjshir province, however, said the Taliban are seeking excuses and “discrediting” the people of this province. Click here to read more (external link).