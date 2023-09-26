Pakistan’s PM claims TTP presence and training camps in Afghanistan

Khaama: Pakistan’s Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwar ul Haq Kakar, asserted that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is within Afghanistan’s borders and maintains training camps. In a recent interview with TRT, Pakistan’s Caretaker Prime Minister stated, “We do raise such issues with them (Taliban administration); there are training camps over there, on their soil (Afghanistan), which is a point of concern for us.” He added, however, that Islamabad is still determining if this is all intentional and questioned whether the TTP enjoys the patronage of the Afghan government. He said this situation remains to be seen, and Islamabad wants to maintain its relationship with Afghanistan regarding security operations. Click here to read more (external link).