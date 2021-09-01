Pakistan’s New Endgame in Afghanistan: Mitigate Blowback

Michael Hughes: The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has certainly bolstered Islamabad’s position vis-à-vis its rivalry with New Delhi, yet troubling signs are already emerging that Frankenstein monsters could end up uniting against the Pakistani state.

According to a post in the Indian Defense Research Wing, New Delhi is certainly concerned that Pakistan will attempt to leverage its new victory to oust the Indians from Kashmir. The next few months will determine if the Afghan Taliban will keep their word and stay out of Kashmir but there is a likelihood that elements of the group, with help of their ISI sponsors, will not live up to this commitment and cause havoc in the region as they did in the 1990s, the article written by Rajesh Ahuja said.

